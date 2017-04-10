  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Passover begins Monday night with traditional Seder meal

The Jewish holiday of Passover begins Monday night and families, friends and even strangers will be coming together for the traditional Seder meal.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Jewish holiday of Passover begins Monday night and families, friends and even strangers will be coming together for the traditional Seder meal.

Passover is one of the holiest holidays for the Jewish community, and commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egypt after generations of slavery.

Anita Silvert, the director of enrollment management at the Spertus Institute, joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News's Roz Varon to review what happens at a Seder. She also brought examples of the ceremonial Passover foods.
