Wives of several Chicago area pastors came together for a Good Friday service.The annual "Women of the Cross" event focuses on the last seven words or phrases of Jesus on the cross on the day of his crucifixion.Jamell Meeks, wife of pastor James Meeks of Salem Baptist Church, served as host.The event seeks to empower those in attendance by highlighting the integral role women play in ministry.The event was open to both men and women and more than 10,000 people were expected.