CATHOLIC CHURCH

Rare collection of religious relics on display in Little Italy

A rare collection of religious relics went on display Sunday at the historic Holy Family church in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A rare collection of religious relics went on display Sunday at the historic Holy Family church in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

Holy family says the relics include a fragment of the manger where Christ was born in Bethlehem, a piece of the Virgin Mary's veil and a fragment of a thread from the cloak of St. Joseph.

They're put on display once a year on the feast of the holy family to help parishioners celebrate the feast day.

"These came from the and the certification from the Jesu the Jesuit church in Rome the headquarters of the Jesuit order and of course this church was founded by father Arnold Damien, a Jesuit, so this is part of the connection with the Jesuits," said David Keene, Deacon, Holy Family Parish.

The rest of the year, these relics are kept under lock and key at Holy Family.
