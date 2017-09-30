PUERTO RICO

Rep. Luis Gutierrez shocked by conditions in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

EMBED </>More Videos

Gutierrez was moved to tears Friday night in a television appearance as he described the destruction he saw on the island. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More flights from Chicago are heading to Puerto Rico Saturday as families and leaders beg for relief from the disaster.

Two departures from O'Hare Airport are set to arrive in Puerto Rico by mid-afternoon.

U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez, D-Chicago, went to the island with supplies, but was shocked to find how little each family is getting.

CLICK HERE for ways to help Puerto Rico
Tips to help after a disaster
Hurricane Maria, the strongest tropical storm to hit Puerto Rico in nearly a century, killed more than a dozen and left behind untold devastation.


"They're handing out, maybe a bottle of water at one meal to a family of five or six.,and that was after eight days and some towns, not even that," Gutierrez said.

He went on to say the U.S. response to Hurricane Maria's destruction in Puerto Rico is disgraceful.

With 16 people dead as a result of the storm, and that number likely to grow, he wants an operation to evacuate everyone from the island, especially the elderly, with sicknesses.

In the meantime, he said all the hospitals in San Juan will be getting a regular supply of petroleum and the FEMA director promised him there will be 1.7 million meals delivered to Puerto Rico and 2.5 million liters of water.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
puerto ricohurricane mariadisaster reliefu.s. & worldLuis Gutierrezhurricane irmaChicagoO'HareIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Gutierrez heads to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with supplies
How to help Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico hurricane relief donations stuck on mainland
Trump waives cargo restrictions for Puerto Rico as criticism builds
PUERTO RICO
Gutierrez heads to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with supplies
Puerto Rico hurricane relief donations stuck on mainland
Trump waives cargo restrictions for Puerto Rico as criticism builds
Puerto Rico hurricane survivors arrive at O'Hare: 'It's bad, it's horrible'
More puerto rico
Top Stories
Family of man killed in South Side hit-and-run plead for leads
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Transgender teen's eyes gouged, genitals stabbed, authorities say
Neuqua Valley HS puts special needs students on the squad with 'Cheer with a Peer'
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
California teacher accused of choking children with jump rope
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal, will avoid prison time
Show More
Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Driver in fatal I-80 truck crash has previous convictions
FBI offers $10k reward for arrest of man wanted for 2015 murder
Police release sketch of suspect wanted for kidnapping, sex assault
Rauner signing abortion bill could impact next year's election
More News
Top Video
Neuqua Valley HS puts special needs students on the squad with 'Cheer with a Peer'
Family of man killed in South Side hit-and-run plead for leads
Driver in fatal I-80 truck crash has previous convictions
Newly uncovered film clip shows construction of State Street subway
More Video