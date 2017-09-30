More flights from Chicago are heading to Puerto Rico Saturday as families and leaders beg for relief from the disaster.Two departures from O'Hare Airport are set to arrive in Puerto Rico by mid-afternoon.U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez, D-Chicago, went to the island with supplies, but was shocked to find how little each family is getting."They're handing out, maybe a bottle of water at one meal to a family of five or six.,and that was after eight days and some towns, not even that," Gutierrez said.He went on to say the U.S. response to Hurricane Maria's destruction in Puerto Rico is disgraceful.With 16 people dead as a result of the storm, and that number likely to grow, he wants an operation to evacuate everyone from the island, especially the elderly, with sicknesses.In the meantime, he said all the hospitals in San Juan will be getting a regular supply of petroleum and the FEMA director promised him there will be 1.7 million meals delivered to Puerto Rico and 2.5 million liters of water.