Report: Man fired at police officer during Elmhurst traffic stop

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --A man in a car shot at a police officer in Elmhurst Tuesday, according to the Daily Herald.
Elmhurst police have not confirmed the report. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. near York Road and Crestview Avenue as officers were trying to make a traffic stop.
Elmhurst police said that the driver of the car sped away before the stop could be completed and that he is not in custody. Police have not said if shots were fired or exchanged with the driver.
The suspect's car was found in Chicago. No injuries have been reported.
"First I thought it was an accident, then I started seeing the tape come out and I was like this is not an accident there's more to it," said witness Shelly McCormick. "It's very scary. It's been very quiet."
Some witnesses said they heard possible gun shots and saw several young people being taken out of a car and put into handcuffs.
Tuesday night, traffic in the area was shut down for hours as police investigated. They eventually told residents there was no threat to public safety.