NACHUSA, Ill. (WLS) --The Lee County coroner was called to Nachusa, Ill., for a fatality Tuesday morning, as sheriff's officers investigated a report of an explosion.
Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to an area near Route 38 after calls about some type of blast.
The coroner was called to the scene for a fatality a short time later. Officials did not release further details.
Nachusa is about 100 miles west of Chicago.
