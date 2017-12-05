The Lee County coroner was called to Nachusa, Ill., for a fatality Tuesday morning, as sheriff's officers investigated a report of an explosion.Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to an area near Route 38 after calls about some type of blast.The coroner was called to the scene for a fatality a short time later. Officials did not release further details.Nachusa is about 100 miles west of Chicago.This is a developing story. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.