Lee County investigators respond to reported explosion in Nachusa; coroner called for fatality

NACHUSA, Ill. (WLS) --
The Lee County coroner was called to Nachusa, Ill., for a fatality Tuesday morning, as sheriff's officers investigated a report of an explosion.

Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to an area near Route 38 after calls about some type of blast.

The coroner was called to the scene for a fatality a short time later. Officials did not release further details.

Nachusa is about 100 miles west of Chicago.

This is a developing story. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosiondeath investigationDixon
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cheerleader reveals secrets to gravity-defying trick
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
Woman robbed of car keys at gunpoint in Uptown; cab stolen in Bronzeville
CA fire explodes to 31K acres, 150 structures burn
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
How to get free cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
3 teens charged in homeless man's beating death
Police arrest teen accused of throwing kitten in street on video
Show More
Nativity scene surrounds Jesus with mass shooting death tolls
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Video of Randy Travis' naked 2012 arrest released
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos