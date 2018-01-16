Report: Murder suspect thought Penn student stabbed more than 20 times was hitting on him

Provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department, an undated file photo shows Blaze Bernstein (left) and a Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 booking photo shows Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP, file)

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
A man suspected in the killing of a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student who was stabbed nearly two dozen times and buried in a shallow grave at a California park told investigators that he was being hit on, a newspaper reported.

Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20, was arrested and taken into custody Friday on suspicion of homicide after DNA evidence linked him to the death of, Blaze Bernstein, a college sophomore, Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes said.

The Orange County Register reported that Blaze Bernstein was stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

Carrie Braun, a public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, would not confirm to The Associated Press if Blaze Bernstein was stabbed, but said "the condition of the body at the time it was discovered turned it from a missing person to a homicide immediately."

Bernstein may have been planning to sexually pursue Woodward, according to a 16-page search warrant affidavit obtained by The Orange County Register.

Bernstein texted two female friends about a June interaction with Woodward, according to the affidavit. Bernstein wrote that Woodward was about to "hit on me" and "he made me promise not to tell anyone."

Bernstein was home visiting his family in Lake Forest during winter break when Woodward picked him up on Jan. 2 and drove with him to several places before winding up at a park.

The two knew each other from high school, Barnes said.

The affidavit also noted that Woodward told investigators that Bernstein kissed him on the lips at a stop before the park, and that he pushed Bernstein away.

Investigators said in the affidavit that as he recounted that part of his story, Woodward clenched his jaw and his fists, saying "he wanted to tell Blaze to get off of him."

Woodward was interviewed by investigators after Bernstein was reported missing by his parents on Jan. 3.

A sheriff's investigator wrote in court filings that Woodward appeared nervous, had scratched hands and dirt under his fingernails, and avoided touching doors with his hands while leaving the sheriff's office building.

Woodward also told investigators that Bernstein walked into the park alone and then he waited for Bernstein for an hour before driving to meet with a girlfriend, the Register reported. He also told investigators that he returned to the park to look for Bernstein hours later. However, according to the affidavit, Woodward could not remember his girlfriend's last name or where she lived.

It was not immediately possible to reach Woodward in custody, where he listed his occupation as "Nerf games," according to the jail's website.

Authorities searched for Bernstein for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.

The death of Bernstein rocked the community of Lake Forest, 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. Hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil to remember him.

It was the only homicide reported in Lake Forest in at least the past four years, according to authorities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murdermissing personcollege studentu.s. & worldstabbingPennsylvaniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Filing: Girlfriend secretly recorded suspect in kidnapping of missing U of I scholar
Park Ridge father killed in crash was reportedly on way to son's game
Amtrak worker killed at South Loop facility
Saturday's Women's March Chicago seeks to energize women in politics
Ex-Lake County, Ind., sheriff John Buncich sentenced to 15 years, 8 months in bribery scheme
Boy with rare condition flies from Mississippi for treatment in Chicago
Convicted cop killer testifies he was tortured by Jon Burge and others into confessing
City will pay $115M to dancer who was paralyzed in O'Hare shelter collapse
Show More
More snow creates slick roads across Chicago area
Tiffany Haddish's viral story nabs her a Groupon gig
Firefighters rescue 72-year-old man from attic of burning Englewood home
Chicago goes 5 days without a fatal shooting
More News
Photos
Man sworn in as Aurora officer 2 decades after 6-year-old brother's murder
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
More Photos