Central Michigan University shooting kills 2; shooter at large

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows the scene of the Central Michigan University campus, where a shooting has taken place. (Oliviaps17/Twitter)

CNN
MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan --
Authorities are investigating an active situation on Central Michigan University's campus after reports of shots fired.

Students on campus reported they received automated messages from the university just after 9 a.m. warning of shots fired near the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. The student dormitory is located on W. Broomfield Street.

A source told TV5 two people have been shot. Both victims died from their wounds, according to the Morning Sun.

The Morning Sun reports police are looking for a black man with short hair, slight build, wearing yellow-colored jeans, a blue hoodie and a gun pistol tucked in his belt. Police are working to get a photo of the suspect, according to the media outlet.

The suspect was last seen on the railroad tracks off central campus.

"The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity," Mt. Pleasant Public Safety said on Facebook.

We're told Friday is the final day before Spring Break for students.

Police are asking students to stay clear of the area.

Michigan State Police have choppers, canine crews, and Emergency Support Team resources on the scene.

Sacred Heart Academy is confirmed on lockdown.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldschool shootingMichigan
Top Stories
Truck driver struck, killed on Dan Ryan near 31st Street, outbound local lanes closed
IB I-290 reopens after 7-vehicle crash; driver killed ID'd
1 killed, 2 injured, including firefighter, in Austin fire
Mother, 3 children found dead in 'suspicious' incident, police say
Woman whose decapitated remains were burned outside Home Depot ID'd
NFL player responds to erotic-cake maker questioning Harvey relief money
Donald Trump attacks 'Alex' Baldwin on Twitter over impersonation
Park District investigating confrontation between cyclist, security on 606
Show More
Giuliana, Bill Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M
Couple arrested after 3 kids found living in box
Police: Body of missing Chicago nurse recovered in Hawaii
More News
Top Video
Park District investigating confrontation between cyclist, security on 606
Bill, Giuliana Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M
After I-Team report, a task force will tackle funeral mayhem
Oscar nominees with ties to Chicago head to Hollywood
More Video