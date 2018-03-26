Residents evacuated due to Edgewater apartment fire

Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in the city's Edgewater neighborhood Monday, which forced residents to evacuate.Fire officials said the five-story building in the 5700-block of North Kenmore Avenue was in the walls in two floors.The fire started shortly before 8:45 p.m. and was struck just before 9:30 p.m.Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a "minor issue." Officials said the fire seemed to have been in a plumbing wall.