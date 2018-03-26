Residents evacuated due to Edgewater apartment fire

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in the city's Edgewater neighborhood Monday, which forced residents to evacuate.

Fire officials said the five-story building in the 5700-block of North Kenmore Avenue was in the walls in two floors.

The fire started shortly before 8:45 p.m. and was struck just before 9:30 p.m.


Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a "minor issue." Officials said the fire seemed to have been in a plumbing wall.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment firechicago fire departmentChicagoEdgewater
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash ID'd
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Cook County sues Facebook, AG Madigan sends letter to Zuckerberg
Drug enforcement agency beefs up front line troops in Chicago
Police arrest Larry Nassar's former MSU boss
Sister Jean bobblehead becomes best-seller after Loyola's NCAA wins
Chance the Rapper calls out marketers for 'racist ads'
Show More
3 men charged with stealing over $200,000 in jewelry from Hinsdale store
Man dragged to death by girlfriend donates kidney to best friend
NBA G League player from Chicago dies after collapsing on court
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos