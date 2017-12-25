  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Retired Chicago police officer murdered in Arkansas

Robert Dean Penny

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (WLS) --
A former Chicago police officer was shot and killed in Arkansas, where he had retired.

Chester Hornowski, 71, was murdered on Dec. 5, at a boarding home that he ran, according to the Baxter County Sheriff's Department. Police said that Hornowski was discussing a noise complaint with a tenant when he was shot multiple times.

FILE: Chester Hornowski, circa 1986. Courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times.



Robert Dean Penny, 59, is charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of felony criminal mischief. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Hornowski joined the Chicago police around 1970 and served for over 30 years.
