Retired Chicago police officer murdered in Arkansas

FILE: Chester Hornowski, circa 1986. Courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times.

A former Chicago police officer was shot and killed in Arkansas, where he had retired.Chester Hornowski, 71, was murdered on Dec. 5, at a boarding home that he ran, according to the Baxter County Sheriff's Department. Police said that Hornowski was discussing a noise complaint with a tenant when he was shot multiple times.Robert Dean Penny, 59, is charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of felony criminal mischief. He is being held on $1 million bail.Hornowski joined the Chicago police around 1970 and served for over 30 years.