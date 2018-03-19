Reward offered for information on shooting of city worker

A $1,000 reward has been offered by community activist Andrew Holmes in hopes that it will lead to the arrest and conviction of the gunman who killed a city worker.Streets and Sanitation worker Terrell Jones was a passenger in a car on the South Side, near 50th Street and Ashland Avenue, Saturday night when two men got out of a dark-colored SUV and started shooting.The driver, a 27-year-old-man, sustained a graze injury to the right hand. Jones sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victims drove to the 7th District Police Station on 63rd Street for help and were transported to Stroger Hospital, where Jones was pronounced dead.Police believe Jones, a father of three, was on his way home at the time of the incident.Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the confidential tip line: 1-800-U-TELL-US (1-800-883-5587).