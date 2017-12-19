Rob Lowe thanks firefighters battling California fire

Actor Rob Lowe, whose Montecito home was threatened by the Thomas Fire, invited weary firefighters over for spaghetti and cheeseburgers to thank them for battling the massive blaze.The 270,000-acre fire has already destroyed several homes in Montecito and about 1,000 overall in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.Photos posted to Lowe's Instagram account show a massive wall of flames in the background dangerously close to his home and Lowe in fire gear using a garden hose to try to protect his property."Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude" Lowe wrote in one post.