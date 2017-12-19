Rob Lowe thanks firefighters battling California fire

Rob Lowe invited firefighters over to his Montecito home to thank them for their efforts battling the Thomas Fire. (@robloweofficial/Instagram)

By ABC7.com staff
MONTECITO, Calif. --
Actor Rob Lowe, whose Montecito home was threatened by the Thomas Fire, invited weary firefighters over for spaghetti and cheeseburgers to thank them for battling the massive blaze.

The 270,000-acre fire has already destroyed several homes in Montecito and about 1,000 overall in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Photos posted to Lowe's Instagram account show a massive wall of flames in the background dangerously close to his home and Lowe in fire gear using a garden hose to try to protect his property.


"Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude" Lowe wrote in one post.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Thomas Firewildfirefirefightersinstagramu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amtrak derailment victim ID'd; train was speeding 50 mph over limit
Oak Park police: Mom vanishes with missing girl, 6, during court-supervised visit
Would-be carjacker shot by off-duty CPD officer charged; 2nd suspect at large
MLB pitcher donates $9.75M home to nonprofit
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Indiana woman charged $350 after leaving negative hotel review, lawsuit alleges
Pregnant mom of 4 arrested after admitting to abuse of twin toddlers
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Show More
Sarah Palin's son Track arrested on domestic violence charges in Alaska
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Police: South Side man sent 'lewd' texts to 15-year-old girl
2 women charged after 5 toddlers injured with hot glue at Logan Square daycare
CPD seeks help identifying woman found on CTA bus
More News
Photos
Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, injures 5
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
More Photos