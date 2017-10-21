Robbery reported on N. State Street CTA platform

Officers responded to an alleged robbery on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street Saturday.Authorities said they were met by three male victims aged 22, 24 and 26. The victims claimed they were approached by three men at approximately 12:25 p.m. One of the men allegedly showed a handgun and the group demanded property, police said.The victims complied and the alleged offenders fled, authorities said.The incident is under investigation.