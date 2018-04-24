Rolling Meadows man faces felony charges for 16th DUI

EMBED </>More Videos

A man from Rolling Meadows is facing felony DUI charges in Arlington Heights. It is the sixteenth time he has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence. (WLS)

By
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
A man from Rolling Meadows is facing felony DUI charges in Arlington Heights. It is the sixteenth time he has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Christopher Clingingsmith, 52, has DUI convictions dating back to 1982. He has served at total of more than 15 years in prison for all the convictions, but was still allegedly intoxicated behind the wheel in March when police in Arlington Heights arrested him.

"We can count our blessings he hasn't injured or killed somebody, but it's almost inevitable that it could happen if he's not taken off the road," said Rita Kreslin of the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.

Kreslin has headed up the Schaumburg office of the AAIM ever since her son John was killed 15 years ago by a drunk driver. He was a passenger in a car that hit a tree at 65 miles per hour.

The AAIM has been monitoring Clingingsmith for several years as he continued to rack up DUIs. The laws designed to keep drunk drivers off the road have gotten tougher in recent years, but Kreslin said drivers like Clingingsmith have found ways around them. Police said he was using a fake driver's license.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said the state has among the toughest DUI laws in the nation, and released a statement saying, "For this man to have 15 DUIs and continue driving illegally is an outrage. This story is an unfortunate example that there are some people who will totally disregard the law."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIarrestRolling MeadowsArlington Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police searching for escaped parolee in South Shore
Man accused of killing young mother over cell phone
McDonald's unveils 'one-of-a-kind' global restaurant
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on Michigan freeway
Toronto van suspect charged, had 'cryptic' Facebook post
Illinois' unpaid bills will cost taxpayers $1.1B in late-payment penalties, report says
Baby sitter who tortured, murdered 1-year-old boy gets 23 years to life
Meek Mill to be released from prison
Show More
Bond revoked for suspect from Ill. charged in Tenn. Waffle House shooting
Arlington Heights church's expansion plans endanger 125-year-old tree
'Schoolhouse Rock' creator Bob Dorough dead at 94
WE Day returns to the Allstate Arena
More News