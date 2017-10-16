Round Lake Park traffic stop leads to over $3M worth of marijuana

Jose Avila-Zumadio (left) and Maria T. Villa-Mauleon (right) (Round Lake Police Department)

Sun-Times Media Wire
ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. --
The arrest of a Mexican man for driving without a valid license and a fake passport led north suburban police to drug busts that yielded over 600 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $3 million.

Jose Avila-Zumadio, 32, of Guadalajara was stopped for a moving violation about 4:15 p.m. Oct. 7 near Route 134 and Fairlawn in Round Lake Park, according to Round Lake Park police.

He was eventually arrested for not having a valid license, and while police were inventorying his vehicle, they found 3.25 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $15,000, and about $1,900 in cash, police said.

More than $6 million worth of marijuana was discovered in a storage unit by Round Lake Park and Round Lake Beach police during a search on Friday.



Avila-Zumadio, who had a forged Mexican passport, was then charged with felony counts of possession of cannabis, possession with intent to deliver, and forgery, police said.

An investigation into Avila-Zumadio's activities led to the execution of simultaneous search warrants on Friday by police from Round Lake Park, Round Lake Beach and a Lake County Sheriff's K-9 Unit.

Those searches turned up nearly 600 pounds of cannabis, with a street value of about $3 million; an AR-15 rifle with advance sighting and a loaded 30-round magazine; three boxes of 20 rounds of ammunition; and $6,861 in cash in a storage unit in Round Lake Beach, police said.

An AR-15 rifle with extended magazine and several boxes of ammunition were found when during a search of a storage unit suspected of containing marijuana.


Maria T. Villa-Mauleon, 30, of the 400 block of Meadow Green in Round Lake Beach was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weaon with a valid FOID card, unlawful possesssion of ammunition, and child endangerment, police said.

Park Police Dept.
Villa-Mauleon is being held at Lake County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond, while Avila-Zumadio is being held on $500,000, police said.

The investigation continues.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drug bustmarijuanagunsmexicoRound Lake
Load Comments
Top Stories
8 dead, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Boyfriend of woman killed in car fire has message for driver who hailed cab
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Man commits murder over imaginary girlfriend, police say
Pit bulls who mauled 10-year-old Aurora boy euthanized
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Father killed, son shot at 4-year-old's birthday party
SUV may lead to clues about missing girl allegedly left near coyote-infested alley
Show More
Uptown infant death under investigation
Cubs return to Wrigley after falling to Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS
Man rescued after spending 6 days trapped in manhole
Woman robs veteran while he's having a seizure
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos