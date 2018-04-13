Saks Fifth Avenue on Chicago's Magnificent Mile robbed

Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave., on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thieves hit Saks Fifth Avenue on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, stealing bracelets and running away.

At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, three men were in the fine jewelry department at the store, located at 700 North Michigan Avenue.

They asked for help and as a sales associate showed them some bracelets, one of the men grabbed. The three men then ran out of the store.

The men were last seen running south on Michigan Avenue.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video at the store to see if it reveals any details helpful in the investigation.

Friday morning, no one was in custody.
