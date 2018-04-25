Schiller Park cemetery chapel catches fire

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in the chapel at a cemetery in northwest suburban Schiller Park.Firefighters responded to the Eden Memorial Park Cemetery on West Irving Road around 4 p.m.Chopper 7HD was live over the scene, where the chapel's roof appeared to have collapsed due to the fire. No flames were visible, but firefighters were still working through steady clouds of smoke.The Schiller Park Fire Department said there were no injuries yet reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.