School bus crash in Mt. Olive Township, NJ: Life-threatening injuries reported

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles, Anthony Johnson, and Kemberly Richardson have the latest on a horrific school bus crash in New Jersey

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ --
First responders are on the scene of a school bus accident in New Jersey Thursday morning, and there are reports of serious injuries.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on I-80 West in Mount Olive Township, with the bus ending up on its side in the grass median. Police say the bus collided with a dump truck.

Photos from the scene:

The bus was said to be occupied with 40 to 46 people at the time, with students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus. Family members tell Eyewitness News the bus was headed to Waterloo Village as part of a field trip for fifth graders.

The front end of the bus appeared to be crushed or ripped off, and it was sheared off its undercarriage. A piece of the front end of the bus with the steering wheel visible was laying on top of the metal barrier separation the highway from the median.

Raw video from the scene:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from the scene of a school bus crash in Mt. Olive, N.J. on May 17, 2018.


The extent of the injuries is unknown, but at least two victims have life-threatening injuries.

Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman Elaine Andrecovich said they have received some people from the accident, but she did not have a number available and could not say how many were children.
About 10 victims were taken to St. Clare's Dover Hospital and St. Clare's Denville Hospital, according to Communications Director Patty Montgomery. She said they were being evaluated and treated, but she did not have ages or conditions.


Two other buses not involved in the accident returned to the school. Authorities say family members of students should contact the Paramus Police at 201-262-3400 for further instructions.
The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information on the crash, a spokesman said.

All westbound lanes are presently closed. One eastbound lane has since reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busbus crashbus accidentu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Georgia man charged in Ogilvie suspicious package incident
More charges possible for Dixon High School shooting suspect
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Hawaii volcano ‪Kīlauea eruption shoots ash 30K feet into sky, USGS says
2 young brothers killed in head-on, street-racing crash identified
Laurie Dann School Shooting: Timeline of 1988 crime spree
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral; man threatened to call ICE
Rapper T.I. 'wrongfully arrested' near his home, lawyer says
Show More
Man pleads guilty to raping 2 women on Joliet trail; ID'd as attacker in 3rd case
Chicago artist painting auctioned for record $21.1M
YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate
VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side
More News