School bus driver screamed threats, slammed brakes in Naperville, students say

Parents of some Naperville elementary school students are upset Friday after their children reported dangerous school bus rides.Peterson Elementary students reported to their parents that the driver screamed profanities and slammed on the breaks, throwing students into seats and windows.A parent said the students got off the bus crying."All seven of the kids in our neighborhood came running to me, yelling for me, wanting help, upset. They said that the bus driver threatened to kill them," said parent Sarah Jacquez.The Peterson Elementary principal said in a statement the driver was an employee of First Student and the district asked that the driver be removed from the district.