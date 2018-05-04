School bus driver screamed threats, slammed brakes in Naperville, students say

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents of some Naperville elementary school students are upset Friday after their children reported dangerous school bus rides. (WLS)

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Parents of some Naperville elementary school students are upset Friday after their children reported dangerous school bus rides.

Peterson Elementary students reported to their parents that the driver screamed profanities and slammed on the breaks, throwing students into seats and windows.

A parent said the students got off the bus crying.

"All seven of the kids in our neighborhood came running to me, yelling for me, wanting help, upset. They said that the bus driver threatened to kill them," said parent Sarah Jacquez.

The Peterson Elementary principal said in a statement the driver was an employee of First Student and the district asked that the driver be removed from the district.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverschool busNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
Guns found in suburban storage unit allegedly linked to Mexico cartel
Teen struck by bullet on CTA bus home from hospital
Movement to mute R. Kelly gain steam among more sex abuse allegations
Serial killer Darren Vann pleads guilty to 7 Gary murders
15 kindergartners fall ill after Shedd Aquarium visit
Show More
ATM robbed outside Calumet City Chase Bank branch
Naperville student earns perfect ACT and SAT scores on first try
Aurora hit-and-run driver stops to pick up license plate after hitting cyclist
Lakefront Trail changes underway; designated bike, pedestrian lanes open
More News