SCIENCE

1 trillion ton iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf

EMBED </>More Videos

David Navarro has the latest on the iceberg breaking off the Antartica ice shelf. (Right: John Sonntag/NASA via AP; Left: British Antarctic Survey via AP)

LONDON --
A vast iceberg with twice the volume of Lake Erie has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica, scientists said Wednesday.

The iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf, scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said. The iceberg is described as weighing 1 trillion tons (1.12 trillion U.S. tons).

The process, known as calving, occurred in the last few days, when a 5,800-square-kilometer (2,240-square-mile) section broke away.

"We have been anticipating this event for months, and have been surprised how long it took for the rift to break through the final few kilometers of ice," said Adrian Luckman of Swansea University. "We will continue to monitor both the impact of this calving event on the Larsen C Ice Shelf, and the fate of this huge iceberg."

It was a natural event that wasn't caused by man-made climate change, said Swansea glaciologist Martin O'Leary.

Nonetheless, "this puts the ice shelf in a very vulnerable position," he said in a statement.

Scientists said the latest iceberg break won't affect sea levels in the short term.

NASA and European Space Agency satellites have been monitoring the shelf - offering dramatic pictures of the break that heightened interest beyond the scientific community. The final break was first revealed in a thermal infrared image from NASA's Aqua MODIS satellite instrument.

Scientists from the U.K.-based Antarctic project, MIDAS, have been monitoring the rift in Larsen C for years, following earlier research on the collapse of the Larsen A shelf in 1995 and the breakup of the Larsen B shelf in 2002.

The project, which is investigating the effects of a warming climate through a combination of fieldwork, satellite observation and computer simulation, describes the iceberg as one of the largest ever recorded.

The researchers suggest the iceberg is likely to break into fragments and say that while some of the ice may stay nearby for decades, parts of it may drift north into warmer waters. But researchers say much more study needs to be done to determine the cause.

"At this point it would be premature to say that this was caused by global warming," said Anna Hogg of the Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling at the University of Leeds.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencescienceAntarcticanatureenvironmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Afghan students denied US visa to attend robot competition
Icebox Derby seeks girls interested in science
This is us: Earliest fossils of our species found in Morocco
Photographer raises ocean awareness ahead of World Ocean Day
More Science
Top Stories
Flooding, power outage forces evacuation of Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital
Suspect arrested again in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Libertyville house leveled by explosion
Gas tax hike hidden in Illinois budget
Boy, 17, charged in killing of Glenview teen, is suspect in another shooting
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Chicago aviation police decertified by state
Show More
Bill Murray accepts ESPY Award after Cubs win
Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers
3 vehicles stolen from parking lot of South Side Ford plant
Kid Rock teases run for US Senate in Michigan
Grandma-to-be dies in stabbing-hammer attack as pregnant daughter tries to help
More News
Top Video
Rainbow PUSH convention kicks off in Chicago
Boy, 17, charged in killing of Glenview teen, is suspect in another shooting
Gas tax hike hidden in Illinois budget
Flooding, power outage forces evacuation of Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital
More Video