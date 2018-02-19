7-year-old Science Whiz Nate Butkus Performs an Experiment

Seven-year-old Chicago area science whiz Nate Butkus chats about what's new with his podcast "The Show About Science" and performs an experiment from a new book to show why you can poke holes through a plastic bag full of water and not see a single drop!
To hear "The Show About Science" download the Pinna app: https://pinna.fm/
For more on Nate and his podcast head to: http://theshowaboutscience.com
The "Guinness World Records: Science & Stuff" book is available in stores and online now.
The book features 10 record-breaking science experiments kids can try at home. It's also filled with spectacular superlatives, shocking stats, and educational activities.
For more information on the book, visit: http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/products/books/science-and-stuff-2018/ .
