Chicago science whiz Nate Butkus, 7, hosts podcast

Nate Butkus, 7 (WLS)

Nate Butkus is only 7, but has a passion for science and already has his how show!

The Chicago area whiz kid has interviewed top scientists and researchers on his podcast "The Show about Science" and talked about it on WCL.

WCL hosts tested their knowledge of cell structure, astronomy and photosynthesis when they squared off against each other in a game about science.

CLICK HERE FOR "THE SHOW ABOUT SCIENCE" YOUTUBE PAGE FOR NATE'S PODCASTS!
