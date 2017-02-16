SCIENCE

'Firefall' phenomenon at Yosemite's El Capitan wows visitors

The 'firefall' phenomenon at Yosemite National Park's El Capitan rock formation has wowed visitors. (cydna.photo/Instagram)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. --
Mother Nature is again putting on a show at California's Yosemite National Park, where every February the setting sun draws a narrow sliver of light on a waterfall to make it glow like a cascade of molten lava.

The phenomenon known as "firefall" draws scores of photographers to a spot near Horsetail Fall, which flows down the granite face of the park's famed rock formation, El Capitan.


Capturing the sight is a challenge. Horsetail Fall only flows in the winter or spring, when there is enough rain and snow. The sun lights up the fall for only about two minutes at dusk for a few days in February.

Some photographers have had success this year as pictures of the glowing falls are showing up on social media.
