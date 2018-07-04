SCIENCE

'Celestial Fireworks!' NASA shares image of patriotic-looking stars in honor of July 4th

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA shared an image of a collection of red, white and blue stars to celebrate America's birthday. (NASA)

NASA found an out-of-this-world way to celebrate America's birthday: with a very patriotic-looking collection of stars.

"Celestial Fireworks!" NASA wrote on Twitter. "Like a #4thOfJuly2018 fireworks display, this glittering collection of stars located 20,000 light-years away from Earth looks like a red, white & blue aerial burst."

The image was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in August and December of 2009. The collection of stars can be found in the constellation Carina, according to NASA. The stars are surrounded by the materials needed to form more stars: clouds of interstellar gas and dust.

Though the environment in that constellation may appear peaceful in a still image, it's actually quite turbulent.

"These huge stars live fast and die young, burning through their hydrogen fuel quickly and ultimately ending their lives in supernova explosions," NASA wrote.

The space agency also celebrated the day with an American flag made of LED lights aboard the International Space Station.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacestarfireworksnasainternational space stationu.s. & world
SCIENCE
How weather impacts fireworks shows
Birth of a planet captured in 1st-of-its-kind photo
Nate Butkus, 8-year-old science whiz, uses lemons for electrifying experiment
NASA finds more evidence of possible ancient life on Mars
More Science
Top Stories
3 officers wounded, gunman killed in South Elgin
2 killed after tree branch falls during fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill.
Armed man fatally shot by officers in West Garfield Park, police say
LIVE: Woman climbs Statue of Liberty; Liberty Island evacuated
Chicago Proud: Neighbors build wheelchair ramp for Carpentersville man who lost legs in parasailing accident
Chicago Weather: Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area with scattered storms in afternoon
Girl, 15, missing from South Shore
Woman, 92, allegedly kills son to avoid nursing home
Show More
Joey Chestnut downs a record 74 franks for 11th title
Skokie police seek smash-and-grab burglars
Chicago police exchange gunfire with suspect on West Side
Naperville Ribfest gets underway Wednesday
Son on life support no excuse to skip work, boss tells employee
More News