SCIENCE

Kepler discovers new super-Earth that orbits its sun in a few hours

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study canvassed people in dozens of countries around the world to determine exactly how many people believe in alien life. (NASA)

NASA has discovered a new super-Earth that has a year only lasting a few hours.

The exoplanet K2-141b, was found very close to its orange sun-like star, and has an orbital period of less than one Earth day. This means a year on the exoplanet lasts about 0.3 days or 6 hours to complete its journey around its sun.

A team of researchers led by Luca Malavolta of the University of Padua and the Italian National Institute of Astrophysics used the National Galileo Telescope and its HARPS-N spectrograph to study the planet.

Planets with orbital periods of less than one Earth day are grouped into a specific class called ultra-short period exoplanets. This grouping includes super-Earths but finding an exoplanet with a year so short is a rare discovery.

The exoplanet orbits the star K2-141. It also has at least one other planet in its orbit, called K2-141c, which scientists say is likely similar to Neptune.

Since launching in 2009, Kepler has been watching more than 200,000 stars in one part of the sky to determine exoplanet candidates, based on the slight dimming of light emitted by stars when potential planets pass across them.

The goal has been to discover more Earth-like planets in the habitable zone of a star, where water can pool on the surface of a planet and potentially support life.
These planets are usually 1.6 times the size of Earth, with rocky terrain.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencenasaspace
SCIENCE
What lies beneath Antarctica's ice?
Conservation donations soar after Trump allegedly wanted sharks to die
Scientists successfully clone monkeys; are humans up next?
Meteorite pieces found by hunters in Michigan
More Science
Top Stories
'Glee' actor Mark Salling found dead at 35
Chicago man wins $4 million playing Illinois Lottery instant game
Cicero man accused of shooting girlfriend 11 times
Driver cited in 9-vehicle South Loop crash that killed chef
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
PHOTOS: Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's reveals new look
Police: Kidnap victim fatally shot while pulling on FBI agent's rifle
Tom Brady ends interview after host insults his daughter
Show More
Wife accused of making sex ad for husband's alleged mistress
Truck driver killed in I-294 rollover crash near O'Hare Airport ID'd
Brawl at Denny's restaurant caught on video
Teacher allegedly performed sex act on sleeping student
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
More News
Top Video
Good Samaritan rescues 2 boys from frozen Frankfort pond
Police investigating Streeterville robberies
North Riverside school closed for week due to flu
Rush Card customers say fraud claims were denied
More Video