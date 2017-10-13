NASA astronaut shares photos of Earth from above in new book

NASA astronaut Terry Virts stopped by ABC 7 on Friday morning to talk about his new photo book, "View from Above: An Astronaut Photographs the World."Virts spent more than 200 days in space and took more photographs of Earth from above than anyone else.With a foreword by Buzz Aldrin and 300 photographs, the book marries Virts' photographs with glimpses of everyday life in orbit.Hundreds of Virts' photographs accompany his stories, and each chapter includes a Viewfinder, a gallery of Virts' photographs of space-station life and the spectacular panorama of Earth and the cosmos that come with it.