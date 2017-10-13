  • BREAKING NEWS Special Report: President Trump speaks on Iran nuclear agreement... NOW
SCIENCE

NASA astronaut shares photos of Earth from above in new book

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA astronaut Terry Virts stopped by ABC 7 on Friday morning to talk about his new photo book, ?View from Above: An Astronaut Photographs the World.? (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
NASA astronaut Terry Virts stopped by ABC 7 on Friday morning to talk about his new photo book, "View from Above: An Astronaut Photographs the World."

Virts spent more than 200 days in space and took more photographs of Earth from above than anyone else.

With a foreword by Buzz Aldrin and 300 photographs, the book marries Virts' photographs with glimpses of everyday life in orbit.

Hundreds of Virts' photographs accompany his stories, and each chapter includes a Viewfinder, a gallery of Virts' photographs of space-station life and the spectacular panorama of Earth and the cosmos that come with it.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceastronaut
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Chicago museums examine artifact for secret message
SpaceX proposes rocket travel to get around Earth
Field Museum's specimens come to life
Adler Planetarium offers free admission to Illinois residents
More Science
Top Stories
Cubs advance to NLCS 2017, beat Nationals 9-8 in Game 5
Dozens of seniors may have been left by staff at burning senior living center
2 employees killed in foiled North Carolina prison break
Man sought after 3 adults, 1 child killed in Ohio
Joliet mall teen supervision policy begins Friday
Officials: Trump will scorn but not bolt from Iran nuke deal
Family held 5 years by Taliban-linked group freed, leaves Pakistan
Mother fatally stabbed trying to break up fighting teens
Show More
New mom found dead days after accusing boyfriend of assault
High-speed chase suspect says Louis Vuitton shoes ruined in cow pasture tackle
Level 2 hazmat warning issued on West Wacker
Mom sues school district after daughter allegedly assaulted by classmates
Man who lost home in fire returns to find 100 animals dead
More News
Top Video
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Cubs advance to NLCS 2017, beat Nationals 9-8 in Game 5
Joliet mall teen supervision policy begins Friday
Family held 5 years by Taliban-linked group freed, leaves Pakistan
More Video