WINDY CITY LIVE

Neil DeGrasse Tyson answers questions about universe

EMBED </>More News Videos

Neil DeGrasse Tyson stopped by Windy City LIVE to answer all of our questions. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
World-renowned astrophysicist, cosmologist and author, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, stopped by Windy City LIVE to answer our most burning questions about space and science.

Tyson recently was honored with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation's 2017 Lincoln Leadership Prize in Chicago. The ALPLF has awarded the prize to nine individuals including historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, civil rights activists The Little Rock Nine, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton, former Polish President Lech Walesa, journalist Tim Russert, Astronaut James Lovell, Jr., Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
EMBED More News Videos

Neil DeGrasse Tyson answers questions about time travel and the universe.


For more information about the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, please go to alplm.org.

For more information about Neil DeGrasse Tyson, please visit haydenplanetarium.org.
Related Topics:
scienceWindy City LIVEscienceChicago
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
'Hedwig And The Angry Inch' actors perform on WCL
Pearle Vision VP talks about importance of eye exams
Ji What a Find: Chicago's best falafels
Roe vs. Row: Famous Chicago women
More Windy City LIVE
SCIENCE
NASA's women space pioneers to star in new Lego set
Making slime with the Museum of Science & Industry
Crew breaks down a 70-foot dinosaur replica
Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude
More Science
Top Stories
Foxx: 'Error' under Alvarez preceded man's murder near jail
Chicago Bears releasing QB Jay Cutler
Bears expected to land QB Mike Glennon, S Quintin Demps
Man who returned to crime after $25M award being sentenced
Recovered stolen car stolen again from police station parking lot
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Alleged Justin Bieber imposter charged with 900 child sex crimes
Show More
Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
Air Force sergeant gives K9 partner one last hug
Kankakee Co. uses meme of Obama spying on Trump to urge residents to lock doors
Man receives probation for crash that killed young couple
Mom, newborn endure violent home invasion
More News
Top Video
Supt. Johnson calls for tougher gun laws in Springfield
Foxx: 'Error' under Alvarez preceded man's murder near jail
Chicago women fight for equality on 'A Day Without a Woman'
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video