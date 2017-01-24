STAR WARS

Saturn's moon looks like 'Star Wars' Death Star
Saturn's moon? That's what they want you to believe...

While NASA scientists say this is a new photo of a moon near planet Saturn, others are denying the claim.

Take a look at the photo, and you'll see it has an awfully close resemblance to the Death Star from 'Star Wars.'

Fans of the Sci-fi franchise say the giant circle in the middle is unmistakable.

But, NASA says the circle is a crater formed by an impact at some point in the moon's history.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of LucasFilm's 'Star Wars' and this ABC station.
