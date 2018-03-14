STEPHEN HAWKING

'May you keep flying like superman in microgravity' NASA and more react to Stephen Hawking's death

(Markus Schreiber/AP Photo)

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has passed away at age 76. After the world learned the news, everyone from fellow scientists to the CEO of Google to Oscar-nominated actors took to social media to honor Hawking's legacy.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencestephen hawkingu.s. & worldcelebrity deathsobituary
STEPHEN HAWKING
Stephen Hawking dead at 76
WATCH: Stephen Hawking's #IceBucketChallenge video
Try not to cry at this movie trailer about Stephen Hawking
More stephen hawking
SCIENCE
Stephen Hawking dead at 76
Professor believes bones found on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart
Mummies return to The Field Museum
7-year-old Science Whiz Nate Butkus Performs an Experiment
More Science
Top Stories
Stephen Hawking dead at 76
Students across Chicago area, US to walk out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence
Diana Ross, Seal among performers coming to Ravinia this summer
New security measures at Millennium Park this summer
Gov. Rauner vetoes bill to license gun dealers
Elgin police chief answers questions at protest outside station
Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin
Illinois trio linked to bombing cases at mosque and women's clinic
Show More
Crime scene photos released in legal fight over 2015 police shooting
Family pleads for answers after man fatally shot 13 times
$15K reward offered in Winthrop Harbor cold case murder
Mother of missing teen believed to be with married man begs for her safe return
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos