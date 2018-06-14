SCIENCE

Antarctica's ice sheet is melting 3 times faster than before

A new study suggests a section of glaciers in Antarctica is melting faster than expected.

By SETH BORENSTEIN
WASHINGTON --
The melting of Antarctica is accelerating at an alarming rate, with about 3 trillion tons of ice disappearing since 1992, an international team of ice experts said in a new study.

In the last quarter century, the southern-most continent's ice sheet - a key indicator of climate change - melted into enough water to cover Texas to a depth of nearly 13 feet (4 meters), scientists calculated. All that water made global oceans rise about three-tenths of an inch (7.6 millimeters).

From 1992 to 2011, Antarctica lost nearly 84 billion tons of ice a year (76 billion metric tons). From 2012 to 2017, the melt rate increased to more than 241 billion tons a year (219 billion metric tons), according to the study Wednesday in the journal Nature .

"I think we should be worried. That doesn't mean we should be desperate," said University of California Irvine's Isabella Velicogna, one of 88 co-authors. "Things are happening. They are happening faster than we expected."

Part of West Antarctica, where most of the melting occurred, "is in a state of collapse," said co-author Ian Joughin of the University of Washington.

The study is the second of assessments planned every several years by a team of scientists working with NASA and the European Space Agency. Their mission is to produce the most comprehensive look at what's happening to the world's vulnerable ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland.

Outside experts praised the work as authoritative.

Unlike single-measurement studies, this team looks at ice loss in 24 different ways using 10 to 15 satellites, as well as ground and air measurements and computer simulations, said lead author Andrew Shepherd of the University of Leeds in England.

It's possible that Antarctica alone can add about half a foot (16 centimeters) to sea level rise by the end of the century, Shepherd said. Seas also rise from melting land glaciers elsewhere, Greenland's dwindling ice sheet and the fact that warmer water expands.

"Under natural conditions we don't expect the ice sheet to lose ice at all," Shepherd said. "There are no other plausible signals to be driving this other than climate change."

Shepherd cautioned that this is not a formal study that determines human fingerprints on climate events.

Forces "that are driving these changes are not going to get any better in a warming climate," said University of Colorado ice scientist Waleed Abdalati, a former NASA chief scientist who wasn't part of the study team.

In Antarctica, it's mostly warmer water causing the melt. The water nibbles at the floating edges of ice sheets from below. Warming of the southern ocean is connected to shifting winds, which are connected to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, Shepherd said.

More than 70 percent of the recent melt is in West Antarctica.

The latest figures show East Antarctica is losing relatively little ice a year - about 31 tons (28 metric tons) - since 2012. It was gaining ice before 2012.

So far scientists are not comfortable saying the trend in East Antarctica will continue. It is likely natural variability, not climate change, and East Antarctica is probably going to be stable for a couple decades, said study co-author Joughin.

Another study in Nature on Wednesday found that East Antarctic ice sheet didn't retreat significantly 2 million to 5 million years ago when heat-trapping carbon dioxide levels were similar to what they are now.

Twila Moon, a research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center who wasn't part of the studies, said "ice-speaking, the situation is dire."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceAntarcticaiceglobal warming
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
NASA finds more evidence of possible ancient life on Mars
WATCH: Scientists assemble largest dinosaur discovered to date
NASA camera engulfed by flames but its photos survive
Life on Jupiter's moon? NASA finds evidence of water plumes
More Science
Top Stories
Chicago to O'Hare in 12 minutes? High-speed rail in the works
Jury selection begins in wrongful death lawsuit against CPD officer, city
'Welcome home from prison, Mom': Family's airport fun goes viral
Las Vegas police release body cam footage from mass shooting
55 people, including children, found in tractor-trailer in Texas
Suspect who escaped police custody in Elmhurst caught
Sylvester Stallone subject of sex crimes investigation
Relatives: Death of missing woman found in Lawndale garage may be connected to others
Show More
1 in custody after violent robbery, car theft, chase in Bucktown
Tour boat helps rescue kayakers in Chicago River
More than 50 charged in investigation of heroin and fentanyl sales on West Side
Inbound I-55 reopens after crash near Lemont Road
Couple wanted for pick-pocketing elderly women, police say
More News