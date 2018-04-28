Search intensifies for 83-year-old man with dementia missing from South Chicago

George Robbins has been missing from South Chicago since April 21. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are still searching for an 83-year-old man with dementia who's been missing since April 21.

George Robbins was last seen in the 8300-block of South Yates Boulevard at about 7 p.m., police said.

George Robbins.



Robbins is 5'9", 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair and is wearing a green jacket with his name on it, and also the name of the Logo Baptist Assembly, where he was a deacon. He also had a blue baseball cap on and green pants.

On Saturday, Robbins' friends and family handed out fliers in the hope that someone had seen the former barber.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.
