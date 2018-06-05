Second Wheaton College ex-football player pleads guilty in hazing case

WHEATON, Ill. --
A second former Wheaton College football player arrested on felony charges after an alleged hazing incident has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges.

Kyler Kregel entered the guilty plea Tuesday before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander, and was sentenced to one year conditional discharge and 100 hours of community service.

The 22-year-old Kregel's plea and sentence is the same handed to 21-year-old Noah Spielman, who entered his plea in March after prosecutors agreed to dismiss nine counts of felony charges.

Kregel, Spielman and three other Wheaton players were accused last year of duct-taping their teammate, then dumping him half-naked in a park in March 2016. Each was charged in September with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.

Their victim also told police his attackers attempted to sodomize him with an object. He has since left the school.
