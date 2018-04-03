  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Security cameras capture attempted break-in in Irving Park

Security cameras caught would-be burglars attempting to break into a home in the city's Irving Park neighborhood.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Security cameras caught three would-be burglars attempting to break into a home in the city's Irving Park neighborhood.

The thieves tried prying open the back door of the home and kicking it in, apparently unaware that someone was standing on the other side.

The thieves attempted to break in in broad daylight but were thwarted.

"Heard the commotion at the back door, and by the time my friend got back there, the door came open," said Robert Mitchell, homeowner.

Mitchell said it happened around 9 a.m. at his Irving Park home. The three men, with their faces covered, attempted to enter his apartment through the back.

Mitchell said his friend went to the door as one of the burglars tried kicking it in.

"He just jumped in the doorway and was like, 'What the, what the!' Just kind of got big and scared them," Mitchell said.

The thieves are startled but don't back down. One has a crowbar in hand, the other two have handguns.

Eventually they give up, turn around, and walk away.

"I couldn't believe it was happening," said Mitchell. "I thought it was a nice neighborhood, but I guess not."

Mitchell said this is the second time he's been broken into, and he's now planning to move.

burglarybreak-insurveillance videoChicagoIrving Park
