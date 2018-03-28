Security guard injured during attempted robbery in Garfield Park church

A 57-year-old man was shot and injured during an attempted robbery in a Garfield Park church Wednesday night, Chicago police said.Police said the man, identified by neighbors as a security guard, exchanged fire with the would-be robber inside the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ in the 4400-block of West Maypole Avenue.Police said the suspect was shot multiple times in the chest. The security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.The security guard was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The offender was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.Area North detectives are investigating.