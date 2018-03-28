Security guard injured during attempted robbery in Garfield Park church

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 57-year-old man was shot and injured during an attempted robbery in a Garfield Park church Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the man, identified by neighbors as a security guard, exchanged fire with the would-be robber inside the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ in the 4400-block of West Maypole Avenue.

Police said the suspect was shot multiple times in the chest. The security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The security guard was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The offender was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.
