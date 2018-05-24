Semi takes down pole in Fuller Park hazmat crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A semi crashed just off the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning. At least one person was hurt and a hazardous materials was called to the scene. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A semi crashed just off the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning. At least one person was hurt and a hazardous materials was called to the scene.

The Pepsi truck struck a pole and took it down near the intersection of West Garfield Boulevard and South Wells Street in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood. The pole ended up underneath the cab.

At least one serious injury was reported.

A hazmat team was called to the scene to clean up an oil spill. Eastbound Garfield and southbound Wells were temporarily closed to traffic while they washed down the pavement.

Further details have not yet been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
semi crashhazmatFuller Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom charged in kidnapping of 3-month-old daughter
2 women robbed in Old Town
North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts
At least two dead in Italy train crash
Woman shot to death by police after brandishing weapon in Gurnee
Milwaukee police release Sterling Brown arrest body cam video
Chicago traffic jams caused by rideshare rule breakers; city cracks down with tickets
Oswego High School yearbook caption draws criticism
Show More
FOP protests Rialmo decision, says Emanuel turned his back on CPD
Firefighters trapped in rubble during Rogers Park fire
Convicted skin-scam doctor fights back in court, on ABC7
Prosecutors: Shooter yelled 'It ain't over' after killing man at South Side home
More News