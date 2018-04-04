Sentencing for teen convicted of killing Endia Martin in 2014 postponed

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The sentencing for a teenager convicted of killing a 14-year-old in Chicago has been pushed back.

Endia Martin's killer has been in custody since the 2014 shooting. Martin was only 14 when she and a group of friends were attacked by another girl.

The four-year-old legal saga was supposed to come to a close Wednesday morning, but the sentencing has been pushed back until June 20.

Associate Judge Stuart Paul Katz said the sentencing was delayed because a prosecutor assigned to the case left the states attorney's office.

In January, the defendant pleaded guilty to first degree murder. ABC7 is not naming her because she was charged as a juvenile.

The plea came less than a week before her scheduled trial in the 2014 shooting death of Martin.

The defendant was also 14 years old at the time and prosecutors said the shooting was instigated by a heated interaction on social media over a boy.

The teen shooter's uncle was convicted of providing the gun used in the incident. In 2016, he was sentenced to 100 years in prison.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sentencingmurderteenagerChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Teen gets 18 months probation in Endia Martin case
Boy, 17, charged in Endia Martin murder expected in court
Endia Martin remembered at vigil 1 year after shooting death
Top Stories
Alleged YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Man charged with DUI, leaving the scene of Des Plaines crash
Witnesses: Man vandalized cars, apartment door before being shot by U of C police
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
Memphis commemorating MLK on 50th anniversary of his assassination
Good Samaritans credited with pulling man from burning car in Aurora
2 bodies found in New Chicago home under investigation
Strong winds destroy hangar near Hobby Airport in Houston
Show More
Influenza B: Different strain of flu hits Chicago area
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Chicago Weather: Light snow creates slick roads
1 dead, 1 injured after pedestrians struck in Avondale parking lot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos