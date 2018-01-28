'Serial Stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare

A 66-year-old "Serial Stowaway" who was ordered to stay away from both of Chicago's airports was arrested early Sunday at O'Hare International Airport, police said.Just last week, Marilyn Hartman, of Grayslake, was ordered to receive a psychiatric evaluation after being nabbed aboard a flight to London without a ticket earlier this month.In the most recent case, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance call where a woman was refusing to leave. When officers arrived, she was gone.However, police found Hartman in Terminal 3 and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing to state land and violating her bond.She is slated to appear in Bond Court on Sunday.The 66-year-old Hartman has attempted several times to board planes without a ticket. In 2016, she was sentenced in Chicago to six months of house arrest and placed on two years of mental health probation.She succeeded in getting on a Southwest Airlines flight from San Jose to Los Angeles in August of 2014. In that incident, she slipped past an agent who was checking a family's boarding passes at Mineta San Jose International Airport, went through electronic security screening and then somehow got past a gate agent. She was discovered only after landing at Los Angeles International Airport.A judge gave her two years of probation, which she violated days later by reappearing at LAX. She was then sentenced to jail time but was released early because of overcrowding at the facility.In February 2014 she made it into an airplane seat for a Hawaii-bound flight at San Francisco International Airport but was discovered when the actual ticket holder showed up and was removed before takeoff.On other occasions, she was arrested after raising suspicions by loitering in terminals without a boarding pass.After an August 2014 arrest in Phoenix, Hartman told reporters in a teary and rambling explanation of her behavior that she suffered from a mental illness and had been medically diagnosed with major depression. She also said she believed authorities were purposely allowing her to be a plane stowaway so they could arrest her.Authorities placed Hartman in treatment for mental disorders in May 2014 but said she stopped attending after several months.In the past, she has also said that homelessness drove her to take "desperate measures" and that she feels safer in airports than in the streets.The Associated Press contributed to this report.