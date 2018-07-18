Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman found fit to stand trial

Marilyn Hartman, known as the "serial stowaway" for sneaking onto airline flights without a ticket, has been found fit for trial, a Cook County judge ruled Wednesday.Judge Maura Slattery-Boyle issued a $10,000 bond and ordered Hartman not to have any contact with any airport, train or bus station, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. She was released with electronic monitoring.The next court date is Aug. 27.Hartman will be housed at the Safe Haven facility.A grand jury returned an indictment against Hartman for felony theft in February.The indictment stems from a flight Hartman took from O'Hare to London in January without a ticket.In that incident, she also went through a TSA checkpoint without showing an ID or boarding pass.Hartman had been released after that case only to be arrested days later at O'Hare - a violation of the judge's order.