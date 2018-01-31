'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman to remain in jail

CHICAGO (WLS) --A judge ordered serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman to remain in custody Wednesday morning.
Hartman has repeatedly tried to sneak onto airplanes at Chicago airports, the most recent incident happened last Sunday.
Marilyn Hartman appeared in court briefly Wednesday. The judge was questioning her attorney, but there was an outburst by Hartman. She explained she did not have any family and that she was under the care of a medical professional.
The judge asked to question her directly, but her attorney declined that line of questioning.
Hartman has appeared before Cook County judges several times over the last three years.
She has been repeatedly arrested for trespassing at O'Hare. The most serious was an incident January 14 when she got through a TSA checkpoint and boarded a flight to London.
After that incident, she was ordered to stay away from Chicago airports and was released from custody.
Over the weekend, she was once again found at O'Hare.
Her case has highlighted vulnerabilities in airport security. And limitations of the criminal justice system to handle repeat offenders of low-level, non-violent crimes with mental health issues.
"I don't think jail is an appropriate place for Ms. Hartman. What we know is she is not violent, none of the offenses have anything to do with violence, she is not pushing past anyone in any of these instances. She is not hurting personnel, even when she is at the airport. I don't think that at 66 this is a place that she should be. She is very defenseless," said Parle Roe-Taylor, Cook County Assistant Public Defender.
Several agencies are involved in this case, federal as well as local agencies. They are reviewing security procedures, talking with personnel. TSA has already made changes at O'Hare.
Hartman is due back in court on February 13. However, her attorney is in the process of looking for alternatives instead of jail for Hartman.