'Serial' subject Adnan Syed new trial upheld by appeals court

A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling granting a new trial to a man whose conviction in the murder of his high school sweetheart became the subject of the popular podcast "Serial."Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a shallow grave in a Baltimore's Leakin Park. A three-judge panel on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling granting him new trial.Syed's story was widely publicized in the 2014 "Serial" podcast, which cast doubt on his guilt. The show attracted millions of listeners and shattered podcast records.A lower court judge vacated Syed's conviction in 2016, citing his attorney's failure to cross-examine a state cell expert witness on key evidence. Prosecutors appealed to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state's intermediate appeals court.Syed, now in his late 30s, has been incarcerated since his arrest in February 1999. Syed was sentenced to life in prison in 2000.The ruling followed new evidence presented during a second post-conviction relief hearing in February 2016, including testimony from alibi witness Asia McClain Chapman, who says she spoke with Syed in the library of her high school in Baltimore County at the time the state claims he killed Lee.