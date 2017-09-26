Sex assault reported on Gurnee walking path

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) --
Gurnee police are investigating a sexual assault that took place over the weekend outdoors on a wooded walking path.

Police said between 8 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 23, the victim was on the walking path south of the intersection of Washington Street and IL Route 21 when the assault occurred. The path runs alongside an apartment complex.

Police have not released any further details about the incident itself, including how the victim was approached and assaulted.

The suspect is described as a male with a "tan" complexion and medium to heavy build, "but not fat," with short dark hair that was shaved on the sides, and a goatee. The victim said he smelled like smoke and was "sweaty" at the time of the attack.

Police said the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt made of lightweight material with a contrasting color logo on the left breast, and dark-colored pants that may have been sweatpants.

Police are working on a composite sketch of the suspect.

If you have any information about the assault, contact the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000. Anonymous tips can be called into the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.
