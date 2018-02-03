Shakou Cares Program

Named in the top 100 hot spot restaurants in America, Shakou keeps on wowing customers with its delectable menu options that include something for every appetite.Chef Sang Choi and marketing director Randi Moxi joined ABC7 and showcased the shrimp spring roll appetizer.Shrimp Spring Roll Appetizer for 2Shrimp spring roll for twoFor the saucecup plum sauce2tbs fish sauce1 fresh lime juice1medium devein chop jalapeno4oz chop pineappleMix all together.1 pack radish sprout1 red & yellow bell pepper1 ripe avocado1 ripe pear12pcs cooked jumbo shrimp1 bunch romaine lettuce1 pack rice paper2 cups of warm waterSoak the rice paper in the warm water for 30secMove the rice paper to dry surfacePut all the ingredients in, starting with lettuce leafRoll up carefully.