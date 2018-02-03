Named in the top 100 hot spot restaurants in America, Shakou keeps on wowing customers with its delectable menu options that include something for every appetite.
Chef Sang Choi and marketing director Randi Moxi joined ABC7 and showcased the shrimp spring roll appetizer.
Name of dish: Shrimp Spring Roll Appetizer for 2
Preparation:
Shrimp spring roll for two
For the sauce
cup plum sauce
2tbs fish sauce
1 fresh lime juice
1medium devein chop jalapeno
4oz chop pineapple
Mix all together.
Fresh ingredients
1 pack radish sprout
1 red & yellow bell pepper
1 ripe avocado
1 ripe pear
12pcs cooked jumbo shrimp
1 bunch romaine lettuce
1 pack rice paper
2 cups of warm water
Instruction to assemble spring roll
Soak the rice paper in the warm water for 30sec
Move the rice paper to dry surface
Put all the ingredients in, starting with lettuce leaf
Roll up carefully.
Link: www.shakourestaurants.com
Shakou Cares Program
Top Stories