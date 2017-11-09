Sheriff: Matteson man who sexually assaulted, took photos of young boys charged

Joseph Minarik (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) --
A 73-year-old man from south suburban Matteson was charged Tuesday after he sexually assaulted and took photos of young boys at his house over the span of five years, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph Minarik was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

Minarik was taken into custody on Monday after police found child pornography on multiple devices in his home in the 600-block of Tanglewood Road. Police were initially contacted in July after family members of one victim found explicit photos of that victim on Minarik's camera.

Minarik faces two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of manufacturing child pornography and two counts of child pornography possession. These charges were made in connection to three victims, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with additional information about Minarik is asked to contact the Cook County Sheriff's Office at 708-865-4896.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex assaultsex abusechild pornographyMatteson
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Lyft driver bound passenger, sexually assaulted her in alley
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!
Police: Proposal rejection ends in mutilation, murder; suspect fled to IL
At least 2 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, police say
CTA Pink Line train strikes car in Cicero; DUI investigation underway
Steven Tyler to perform at Naperville Ribfest this summer
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
Show More
Nutella fans freak out over recipe change
Family: Father's remains were 'dripping' from casket
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
Jail break: Inmates removed speaker from wall, crawled in to escape, sheriff says
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos