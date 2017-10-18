Sheriff's office: Multiple injuries at Maryland office park shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. --
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

The Harford County Sheriff Office's tweets that multiple injuries are reported at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC 7 as this story develops.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
Ex-hostage held 5 years says wife rushed to hospital
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
NFL player to donate every game check to education charity
Cubs must win NLCS Game 4 a year after 1st title since 1908
Ex-Chicago detective refuses to testify in murder case
Emanuel budget plan likely includes rideshare fee, amusement tax hike
Democratic gubernatorial candidates to discuss suburban businesses in Wednesday forum
Show More
Teen killed 2 young siblings to be alone, police say
Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325 lbs cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe, cops say
Tennessee man, 44, ID'd as victim in LondonHouse hotel fall
Bulls forward Mirotic out indefinitely due to injuries after fight in practice
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos