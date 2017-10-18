Sheriff's office: Multiple injuries at Maryland office park shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. --A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.
The Harford County Sheriff Office's tweets that multiple injuries are reported at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.
We can confirm we on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park. Multiple injuries reported.— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017
No other details were immediately released.
