Shootings reported at newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland

Law enforcement responding to reported shooting at the Capital-Gazette newspaper headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --
Multiple people have been shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns The Capital newspaper in Annapolis says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.


The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to reports of the shooting.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers are searching the building where the shooting was reported. He said the situation is "active and ongoing."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, another spokesman for Anne Arundel County police, said on WJLA that officers are "doing everything to get people out safe." He said they must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.
