Shoplifter sues Target for $10M, accuses employee of assaulting him

EMBED </>More Videos

Target faces $10M lawsuit over shoplifter's injuries (KTRK)

LUBBOCK, Texas --
A shoplifter is filing a $10 million lawsuit against Target after a store employee in Lubbock took him down during the theft.

KETK reports Kelton Arthur is suing the company in connection with the July 2016 theft. Arthur says employee Christopher O'Dell knocked him down from behind and then started attacking him while he was on the ground.

According to a police report, Arthur took an item without paying and attempted to flee.

"O'Dell placed his hands on Arthur in order to prevent him from leaving when Arthur bit O'Dell on the arm," the report stated. "O'Dell placed Arthur on the ground to control Arthur. Arthur attempted to gouge O'Dell's eyes out."

KETK went on to report that O'Dell used his jujitsu training to stop Arthur.

A grand jury originally indicted Arthur for robbery, but he eventually pleaded guilty to theft. He served only a day in jail.

Target has not commented on the lawsuit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
targetlawsuitthefttexas newsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police investigating surge of carjackings in Chicago
Teen killed in hit-and-run was on phone with her mom
2 suburban men charged with North Side armed robberies using app
NFL player kneels after touchdown, mourns loss of newborn son hours earlier
Woman meets transplant recipient of husband's face for 1st time
2 dead, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Car goes over cliff, found 900 ft below next day; 1 killed, 2 injured
NEAR HIT: Child walks into path of big rig truck
Show More
Family of missing U of I scholar returning to China
Police: Man stole car with woman, 2 kids inside in Wheeling
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
Suspect arrested after stabbing at Mall of America
More News
Top Video
Hormone therapy safe for menopausal women, doctor says
Best buys according to Chicago Consumers' Checkbook
Family of missing U of I scholar returning to China
Police investigating surge of carjackings in Chicago
More Video