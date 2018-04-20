SHOPPING

8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Target to offer child car seat trade-ins (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Retailers and other organizations are offering a variety of sales and giveaways in honor of Earth Day on April 22, 2018. Here's a look at just a few:

As part of its ongoing recycling program, Apple is offering gift cards in exhange for eligible devices. Through April 30, the company will also make a donation to Conservation International for every device they receive.

Guitar Center is giving away complimentary D'Addario premium replacement strings to musicians who come into a store for guitar setup on April 21 and 22. The old strings will be recycled as part of a larger program that has kept more than 1200 pounds of strings out of landfills over the past 11 months.

H&M offers free garment recycling at all stores in the United States in an effort to cut down on the amount of clothing that makes its way into landfills prematurely.

IKEA is offering a weekend of giveaways, offers and workshops as part of its Make Room for Nature Event on April 21 and 22. The retailer is offering giveaways on laundry bags, hangers, chocolate and gift cards as well as a coupon for $25 off a purchase of $150 or more. Workshop topics vary by store.

The National Park Service is offering free admission to all NPS sites on April 21 as part of National Park Week. It's also organizing special programs and events at various properties.

Pottery Barn is offering up to 30 percent off select sustainable Earth-friendly favorites for a limited time.

Staples is offering $10 off a purchase of $30 or more for rewards members who recycle unwanted electronics at a Staples store between April 22 and 28.

Between April 22 and May 5, Target is allowing customers to exchange an old car seat for a coupon to save on a new seat or stroller.

Exclusions apply. See store for details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingretailearth dayconservationu.s. & worldbusinessappletargetnational park serviceikea
SHOPPING
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
The Bon-Ton Stores announce liquidation sales after bankruptcy approved
More than $100K in unclaimed property to be auctioned live in Chicago
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
More Shopping
Top Stories
Car goes into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, driver pulled from water
Report: Chance the Rapper buying $4M Chicago condo
Firefighters battle blaze in Ukrainian Village
Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood; 69-year-old woman cited
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation pays tribute to Commander Paul Bauer
IL woman with 20-lb tumor shares medical lesson
'Smallville' actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Man charged with Canaryville shooting
Show More
I-TEAM QUICK TIP: Sweepstakes scam warning
Supt. Johnson touts new use of force policy, CPD reforms
CDC: Throw away romaine lettuce if you don't know where it came from
LIVE: Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
Fire struck on River North high rise balcony
More News