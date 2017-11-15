SHOPPING

Amazon gives Prime members taste of Thanksgiving discounts at Whole Foods

NEW YORK --
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Amazon is giving Prime members their first taste of special discounts at its recently acquired Whole Foods stores.

Amazon says it will email Prime members a coupon starting Wednesday to buy organic or antibiotic-free turkeys for about 50 cents a pound cheaper than other customers. Amazon says the turkey discount is a "sneak peak" of the special savings it plans to give its $99-a-year Prime members as it works to make Prime the official Whole Foods reward program.

Amazon says it will also lower prices for all Whole Foods customers on other Thanksgiving staples, such as canned pumpkin and organic sweet potatoes. Several other items will get price cuts, too, including Chobani yogurt, Applegate hot dogs and Tom's of Maine toothpaste.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingwhole foodsamazonthanksgivingdeals
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
10 Most Hazardous Toys this year named
Best buys according to Chicago Consumers' Checkbook
More Shopping
Top Stories
Missing Mokena bartender last seen at Joliet bar
Carjacking suspect killed, another critical after South Side chase ends in crash
Chicago preparing for snowier winter than last year
Popular Lincoln Park restaurant robbed at gunpoint
State's Attorney will vacate 15 convictions tied to former Chicago cop
Driver at odds with Texas sheriff over vulgar anti-Trump sticker
Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' painting sells for record $450M
Duo facing charges after attempted armed robbery at Orland Park store
Show More
Best pizza in US: NYC mayor's press secretary refuels debate
Charged with El Chapo in Chicago; dead in Mexico after torture
Mom's boyfriend found guilty in boy's horrific torture death
House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos