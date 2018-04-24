Amazon launches delivery to cars in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Amazon wants to deliver your next package to the trunk of your car.
The in-car service is available in 37 cities, including Chicago, and free for Prime Members, the company announced on Tuesday.
While the service may keep packages more secure, as Amazon said it has taken steps to ensure privacy, some Chicagoans are mixed about the new option.
Customers would need to download the Amazon Key App and link their Amazon account with their connected car service account, then confirm and register a delivery location. Once the set-up is complete, customers can shop on Amazon.com and select the "in-car" delivery option at checkout.
On delivery day, customers will get a delivery window and notification when the driver is headed to their car. Amazon locates the car with GPS and scans the package.
Then, the vehicle is unlocked through the car's connected service like On-Star and then the driver places the package in the trunk.
After that, the driver requests that the vehicle be re-locked. Once the delivery is completed, the customer gets a notification.
Amazon plans to roll out the option to other cities over time, but it only works with certain vehicles so far -- Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Volvo. The cars must be a 2015 model or newer and be OnStar-equipped (On Call for Volvo).
"We've actually heard from a young mom who has been testing the service for us as she had her daughter's birthday coming up and her daughter, every time she sees an amazon package, she runs to the door tears it open and sees what's automatically inside. So this gives her an opportunity to deliver these packages to her car and now her daughter's birthday package is not longer ruined," said Alyssa Bronikowski, an Amazon spokeswoman.
Last fall, Amazon launched a new service which allowed customers to receive deliveries inside their home, and grant secure home access.