Amazon's Kenosha facility gears up for Cyber Monday

Shoppers and companies are gearing up for what might be the busiest Cyber Monday ever.Amazon said orders are coming in like clockwork and workers are busy fulfilling them at their center in Kenosha, Wis.Amazon has deals on toys, tablets, home goods and more on Cyber Monday. Another big seller are books, Amazon's original bread and butter."Last year on Cyber Monday, we had customers that ordered, on mobile devices alone, 36 toys per-second, which is pretty incredible, so great deals on toys today too. Down at the end of our table here, we have our Star Wars Droid Inventors Kit, which is great for the little Jedi in your life who can build and operate their own droid and that is 20 percent off today," said Amazon spokesperson Kerri Catallozzi.Last year on Cyber Monday, Amazon customers ordered more than 64 million items worldwide, which is 740 items per-second. A lot of those same-day shipping items came through Amazon's Kenosha facility, which opened in May 2015.